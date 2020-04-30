Hertford Town Council approved plans Monday to pursue the purchase of two waterfront properties on West Grubb Street.
Following a closed session meeting conducted via Zoom that lasted nearly an hour and a half, council voted 4-1 with one abstention to buy property located at 212 and 216 West Grubb Street for $225,000 with the financing for the purchase coming from First National Bank. Purchase price is close to the tax value for the two parcels of property – $221,600 for the land and the building.
Mayor Earnell Brown along with Councilmen Ashley Hodges and Jerry Mimlitsch voiced their support for the purchase while Councilman Quentin Jackson voted against the measure and Councilman Frank Norman abstained, which by state law a vote to abstain counts the same as a “yes” vote.
Council decided unanimously that the purchase of the property on West Grubb Street will not come from money set aside from the King Street Project.
This project includes construction of a new playground and surrounding landscaping, though the project is likely to grow over time.
“The King Street Park Project is a priority for Council and we have funds in the existing budget and in next year’s budget to support it,” Hodges said after the meeting.
After the decision was made to purchase the land by West Grubb Street, Jackson admonished council for purchasing the property during a pandemic when times are tough and Town Hall’s budget is projected to be lean. He compared the matter to how tone deaf Elizabeth City Council was when council members recently voted themselves a 73 percent raise in the midst of uncertain times as the effects of COVID-19 continue to shatter the economy.
Jackson said the property has been vacant for more than six years, so it is ludicrous to buy blighted properties that no one has expressed an interest in purchasing.
On the flip side, Town Hall has submitted a request to the US Department of Agriculture for a Rural Business Development Grant to develop more detailed plans for the waterfront.
The proposal includes public waterfront walkways, a retaining wall to address flooding, restored wetlands, a public stage, and development of a mix of revitalized and new buildings to create amenities for citizens and attractions for visitors. A beautifully restored waterfront within walking distance will contribute to the revitalization of the historic downtown.
The current grant is the follow-on to a successful 2018 county-led USDA grant, which became the foundation for the current waterfront development and community concept plans.
Allison Platt, senior urban designer and landscape architect with Rivers & Associates of Greenville, whose projects have included successful waterfront renovations in New Bern and Washington, was the lead for the 2018 study and contributed to the development of the most recent USDA RBDG grant submission.
Acquisition of this parcel allows the town to manage the transition of the waterfront as a single project, which is critical for dealing with flooding and related issues
Town Council and the County Commission have endorsed resolutions of support for plans to develop Hertford’s waterfront.
If another entity purchased the property, those plans could be in jeopardy as well as proposals for drainage improvements planned for that low lying area.
After the council meeting, Hodges said the land purchase was to secure the land so the Town will be free to make drainage and flood protection improvements to the area as needed. He said 216 W. Grubb St. – the narrow lot between Missing Mill and the Feed and Seed – contains a small fresh water creek which actually begins as a spring somewhere between Market and Dobb streets.
During storm events, the river backflows up the creek and prevents storm sewers from draining properly, resulting in street flooding throughout Town.
As the lowest point of the Grubb Street waterfront, the Feed and Seed parking lot is likewise subject to flooding, which at times has actually completely covered the street with water.
Moreover the parking area is bowl-shaped which causes the ground to be soft for days after significant rainfall.
Hodges said the reality is that while the Feed and Seed building itself is out of the lowest flood zone, the present condition of the land makes it unrealistic for either a manufacturing or commercial use because a prospective buyer would be required to make these improvements before opening shop.
“If we allow another entity to purchase the property we would likely have to acquire much of the land later – either through purchase or a costly imminent domain legal action – just to protect the residences, park, and businesses that are in the area,” Hodges said. “By buying the property now we can be proactive in protecting valuable waterfront property and Town infrastructure for decades to come.”
In other matters from Monday’s meeting, Jackson apologized and explained the technical glitches that affected Thursday’s meeting conducted via Zoom – technical problems that other municipalities are experiencing as leaders adjust to conducting public meetings through this format.