A proposed charter school moved closer to opening in the fall when the Hertford Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a Conditional Use Permit for the Harvey Road facility.
During Monday’s 2-hour zoning board meeting, school leaders stressed the need to provide a choice and a better education for students living in Perquimans County. Supporters of the school’s plans said the facility meets all the required zoning requirements.
Opponents of the zoning permit questioned whether the school will be ready in time for students said the facility, a warehouse at 1054 Harvey Point Road, should be used instead to attract jobs from industrial development. Located on five acres of land, the 22,500-square-foot facility will need upgrades associated with education needs, and a certificate of occupancy so as to accommodate a school.
Board approved the matter 4-1 Monday with Kisha Darden, Gracie Felton, Marvin Sutton and Martina McClenney voting in favor of the CUP, while Skip Matthews voted against the measure that paves the way for a new school.
“I am not against charter schools if they offer students a better education,” said Matthews, zoning board chairman. “I voted against this charter school at this time because they are not ready. They do not have adequate facilities, faculty and support staff in place to start school in two months, and they are addressing grade levels that are currently being very well served by our public schools.”
Hertford Town Council and the State Board of Education Charter School Advisory Committee still must sign off on plans to open the Elaine Riddick Charter School.
June 8, the advisory committee told school administrators to return in July to provide an update on progress as to meeting enrollment goals, hiring a teaching staff and completing other tasks related to the facility’s needs that demand attention before any school bells can ring in the fall.
School needs to meet at least 75 percent – 90 students – toward its enrollment goal of 120 students for grades K-3 at the new school tentatively located at 1054 Harvey Point Road, pending state’s final blessing and a certificate of occupancy.
School proponents said so far, more than 80 students have registered their intent to attend the charter school in the fall. Construction and facility upgrades are underway to make the site compatible with education needs. A member of the school’s Board of Directors, Tony Riddick said a local person has been hired as an administrator to lead the school.
Another member of the charter school’s Board of Directors, Archie Aples spoke in no uncertain terms during his speech in support of the school. He said school organizers have worked long and hard to formulate plans – “dotted every I and crossed ever T” – that the state has approved to found this educational institution.
Aples told a story about how he became inspired to assist the school’s creation. He recalled a conversation with a young lady, who was raised in Perquimans County, about New Orleans; she asked him if that city is located on the other side of Edenton. When a few people in the room laughed, Aples shot back the tragic story is not meant to be joke, “that’s not funny.” He then spoke out about the importance of obtaining a quality education, no matter where a kid goes to school.
Riddick spoke out against the bigotry of low expectations when only 30 percent of students are grade level proficient within the school system. Formerly employed in Silicon Valley, Riddick noted how once upon a time Americans dominated engineering and technology fields, but that is no longer the case.
Hertford Town Councilman Frank Norman shared a powerful story about his son, a product of Perquimans County Schools, who is now an Army major. Norman said even though his boy graduated in the top 10 percent of his class from PCHS, his ability for written communication needed a lot of work.
When the young man attended North Carolina State University, he was advised to take a remedial English course. Later when as an Army officer he wrote a report for his superiors, he was advised never to submit such a badly written report again – to get someone else to write it.
Norman also tore into the county commission’s penchant for underfunding the school system. He complained that year after year, school funding falls far short of what is needed to provide students a proper education.
When Norman challenged a comment from Matthews about how not every kid attending a public school would succeed, Matthews clarified his comments after the meeting.
“Frank was adamant that ‘every kid’ would excel and I noted that no matter how good the school, ‘not every kid’ will excel,” he said. “Some kids do not have the capacity to excel and some elect not to excel. That probably did not come out as well as I intended, but it’s a fact. No system can guarantee 100% success.”
Riddick addressed the money situation – how tuition and fees don’t belong to the school, but follow the student. He countered that the right way to look at the matter is not that the county school system loses money when a student attends school elsewhere, it is that the money remains with the student wherever he/she is educated.
For Perquimans, the amount for fiscal year 2019-2020 that was “reduced” from Perquiman’s state funding was approximately $79,000.
County’s Economic Adviser Dave Goss noted that rather than turn this site into a school, the county’s premier industrial facility should be used to attract industry so the county can gain the jobs needed for economic development. He said without such a facility, the county would decline economically as it falls behind other regional competitors that offer such facilities. Moreover, if the school moves forward with its plans, the county stands to lose at least $8,000 annually in tax revenue from the industrial site, he said.
Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson noted how the facility has been vacant for some time, so it is best to use it for a school. He said the facility meets the standards needed to grant CUP, so zoning board should approve this request.
Matthews was the sole vote against the CUP.
“It was an ‘interesting’ meeting,” said Matthews, in an interview after Monday’s meeting. “It appears that I may be the only one of the Planning Board that had reviewed the full application for the charter school. It was not provided in advance and we were not referred to its presence online. That said, I know I took the meeting into much more discussion than called for in a meeting of the planning board. I’m sure that offended some people. However, I did this because I was trying to point out that this proposed school that is scheduled to start classes in mid-August is not prepared to provide a quality of education that is anywhere close to that provided by our current public schools.”
Dr. Matthews formerly worked as a toxicologist at the National Institute of Health Sciences for 30 plus years as a Research Scientist and Chief of Staff at the Institute in the Department of Toxicology. When queried by the Perquimans Weekly about the zoning board meeting, Matthews noted several points including whether teachers or support staff have been hired or, to his knowledge, even identified and how only 50 percent have to be state certified.
“Any teachers hired will have to be on board and available for preliminary training in only six weeks,” he said. “I don’t think it is likely they can find the ‘highly qualified’ teachers they propose that are not already committed to work elsewhere.”
School supporters countered that in addition to certified teachers seeking employment with the school, they have highly qualified individuals with formidable resumes and valuable skills who are interested in teaching.
Matthews said the school will be managed by Torchlight Academy. The student body of Torchlight Academy in Raleigh is 99% minority.
Matthews noted how the school plans to focus on attracting minority students. A total of 90 students are required to open such a school. He said the Perquimans County School system does not have 90 minority students in K-3, the grades the school seeks to teach.
“Therefore, they plan to recruit from Pasquotank County,” he said. “They plan to buy three or four used school buses to transport students to the school. I am not sure how many parents in Pasquotank will be willing to have their K through 3 age kids make such a long trip every day.”
Riddick and other school supporters took offense when Matthews applied the word “minority” to what he considered as the charter school’s target enrollment demographic. They didn’t deny that while they want to attract minority students, their aim is to attract all students without regard to race so as to provide a quality education.
Matthews said the lease arrangement with school site is a lease-to-purchase agreement that has not been finalized. He said it is not clear where the money to purchase this building will come from. He asked whether it come from the money that is designated for the education of the children?
School leaders contended that the lease was signed and that money from the state would be used to pay the rent, not fees set aside for education.