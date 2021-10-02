Toyota re-debuted their sporty Supra in 2020 to mostly bravos, after a retirement about 20 years ago.
Based on the beloved A80 models from the 1990s, the older model Supras featured a bullet-like design, BMW engineering, and racecar-like driving experiences.
The newest Supra leans heavily into its genesis, but offers a new and modern design, paired with a menu of engine options. Called the Supra GR, for 2021 Toyota adds a new entry-level trim — the Supra 2.0 —and the 6-cylinder Supra 3.0 gets a power boost of 50 horsepower and revised suspension making it even more athletic. Also, there’s a new limited-edition A91 accessory package that adds splashy style motifs and extra paint color choices.
Trims to choose from are: 2.0, 3.0, 3.0 Premium and the A91 edition.
The base 2.0 offers a turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder engine pumping out 255 hp and 295 lb-foot of torque. All other trims offer a 3.0-liter incline 6-cylinder powerplant that ups the ponies to 382 hp. Both engines come standard with an 8-speed automatic transmission with power going to the rear wheels.
I got to test drive a 2.0 model and loved driving it in town and weaving in and out of traffic on highways. The Supra is one of those cars you feel would be most fun to drive with a manual transmission (it’s not an option), but overall, it offers a dynamic, fun drive with the very responsive automatic transmission. Toyota says the 4-cylinder will deliver a 4.7-second 0-60 mph ramp up. While it was tempting to test this, I rarely had a clear range to just push the pedal to the floor when merging onto traffic; and I didn’t have a race track for experimenting. Steering was well-weighted and sharp and the Supra offers a smooth ride for a “sporty/muscle” coupe.
The cargo area is small, accessed with a hatchback door. I was able to cram in a week’s worth of groceries, including a giant bag of dog food and a case of water bottles.
Mileage for my 2.0 version was acceptable. I averaged about 25 mpg for the week I test drove the Supra.
This base model Supra gets you 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, manually adjustable seats, an 8.8-inch center screen, a USB port, lane keeping assist and frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking and cruise control. My model had a $1,500 safety and technology package added on that offered a touchscreen interface with a 12-speaker stereo and smartphone connectivity; adaptive cruise control; blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert; and parking sensors.
Like any two-door sports car, it was a little difficult to get in and out of with grace, but that’s a small price to pay for the comfort of the seats (once you get in) and the pure joy this vehicle exhibits on the open road.
The base price for my Supra 2.0 was $43,000. This is significantly more than a similar Camaro, and much less than a BMW M2. With options, my Supra price tag came to $47,800.