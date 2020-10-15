Toys for Tots applications are being accepted from residents of Chowan and Perquimans counties now through Oct. 30.
Applications may be gotten from:
- Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership Office, 409 Old Hertford Road, Edenton
- Perquimans County DSS, Hertford
- Perquimans County Library, Hertford
- Shepard Pruden Memorial Library, West Water Street, Edenton
- Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership Facebook page (print and mail in)
- Email cpsmartstart@gmail.com and one will be sent to you
Cash or toy donations may be dropped off or mailed to Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership, 409 Old Hertford Road, Edenton, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information, call 252-482-3035.
Toys for Tots is a program run by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
For information on the national program, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/ .