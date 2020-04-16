Easter Bunny visited Perquimans County to help boost the spirits of children who weren’t able to attend egg hunts at church on Sunday because of the coronavirus and social distancing measures.
“I decided to do this because in a time of need, the community needed something to bring joy to them. I wanted to give back to the community and have something they would remember in spite of our current national circumstance,” said the Easter Bunny, aka Darius White.
Easter Bunny hopped to places near and far including Winfall, downtown Hertford, Stokes Street, Meads Mobile Home Park, Wynne Fork Court, Snug Harbor, Holiday Island, New Hope, Woodville, Chapanoke, Cottonwood and then hippety-hoppety back to Winfall.
“The Easter Bunny brings excitement to kids. However, this Easter Bunny was special. This Easter Bunny brought joy to everyone no matter the age in such a difficult time as this,” said the rabbit.
Pirates’s Class of 2014, this proud native son of Perquimans County works as the health and physical education teacher, football coach and athletic director at the middle school.
“What truly inspired me to do this was the people that God placed in my path at the right time to make this vision come to pass,” White said. “Once I brought this idea up, they contacted me and was down with the idea. We went from there.”
Easter Bunny said he got a good reception during the parade through Perquimans County.
“When our parade went through the numerous parts of the county, we saw kids so excited, waving, smiling and jumping for joy,” he said. “Then we saw our older adults, and seniors at the door and trying to rush outside to wave, smiling, clapping, whistling, giving thumbs up, shouting ‘thank you’ and ‘this is so great!’ They were so excited as well.”
Unlike that rascally rabbit that tries to steal Trix cereal – just buy some freaking cereal dude – the Easter Bunny is on a positive mission to spread joy.
“This not only helps bring joy in a time of need. But this is a teachable moment for them while they are out of school really,” Easter Bunny said. “There is a reason it is so important to give back especially in times life these. If anyone needs to truly understand that reason and why it is important then here is an example. We have so much to be thankful for. I want to teach my students the importance of giving back, volunteering their time, acts of kindness, and doing something for a good cause.”
White praised the individuals who helped make this Easter & Easter Bunny Parade a success: Jessica Clark a parent of a PCMS student & her family, Winfall Mayor Fred Yates, Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson, Hertford PQ, all of Perquimans County Fire Department Districts who took turns to lead the parade throughout the county, and PCMS staff /teachers – Nancy Rountree & her husband, Sheila Glasscock, Kelsey Anderson and Elbert Sawyer Jr.
Thank-you Easter Bunny!