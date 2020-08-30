A young correspondent tells me, “Trickle-down economics doesn’t work. Never has.”
“Trickle down” is the economic theory that wealth precipitates from the wealthy down to the middle- and lower-income brackets in the form of goods and cash.
My trickle-down skeptic informs me of his doubts via Facebook, a free app used by half the world’s population and brought to us by Mark Zuckerberg ($82.9 billion net worth.)
This friend, and many others, are working from home these days, enabled in that labor by Microsoft software (Bill Gates $108.3 billion net worth), Zoom (Eric Yuan $11.2 billion net worth) and Iphones (the late Steve Jobs ($20 billion net worth).
To maintain social distancing, my conscientious friends rely on Amazon (Jeff Bezos $147 billion net worth) for delivery of life’s necessities. After a hard day at the office, my left-leaning pals watch Netflix (Reed Hastings, $4.6 billion net worth). Several who call themselves “Democratic Socialists,” even “anarchists,” like to travel. At their destinations, they will use Uber (Travis Kalanick $2.7 billion net worth) to get around.
Netflix and Uber are noteworthy in this discussion of trickle-down economics because neither company charges consumers enough to pay for its services. One analyst said it’s as if Uber handed riders 63 cents back each time they exit a car. Netflix is on track to lose $20 million a week, $1 billion this year, providing proletarians with a rich entertainment menu.
Both outfits are kept in business by rich people called, “venture capitalists,” who keep shoveling money at companies like these in the belief that one day they will be profitable.
I feel so much trickle-down benefit that I am considering buying raincoats for these misinformed friends to shield them from the flood of good stuff coming their way.
These folks believe in the inevitability of Iphones 13 and 14, vaccines for diseases we have yet to encounter, blazing 5G internet speeds and electric cars, regardless of stifling regulatory and tax policies that might be enacted by their favorite political parties.
“But, Doug, these companies don’t pay many of their workers a ‘living wage,’” protests a self-identified “bleeding heart liberal” acquaintance.
I will agree that the current minimum wage of $7.25 is not enough to get married, buy a house or start a family. My advice is not to do any of those things if you are laboring on the counter at a fast-food restaurant earning the minimum wage. Find out, instead, how to become a shift supervisor at higher wages, around $23,000 a year. Store managers at McDonald’s average $44,000, an entry to the middle class.
Some large franchise owners employ regional managers who supervise several stores. One operator pays those folks $50,000 to $80,000 annually, a solid middle-class wage. From here, you might find your way to owning one of the stores. Average compensation per location is approximately $150,000, about a 6 percent profit. Own a couple of these, and you could find yourself in the top one percent of earners. A rich plutocrat. At McDonald’s!
My friends own a piece of all these companies through their participation in the NC State Employees Retirement Plan, IRAs, 529 college education funds and private 401(k) plans. They don’t know it, but they are getting richer at the same rate as Bezos, Gates, Zuckerberg et al.
As shareholders, they have tickets to the annual shareholders’ meetings where they could give the CEOs a piece of their minds in front of the boards of directors.They could tell the board they are prepared to pay people at least $50,000 annually to make hamburgers.
My friends should tell Bezos they are willing to accept packages a day later so that the world’s richest man does not work his warehouse employees like Pharaoh at the pyramids.
Maybe knowing that they own a little piece of Google (Motto: “Do no harm.”) would calm my friends’ consciences.
Trickle-down economics works. Let’s hope we hang onto it after Nov. 3.
Doug Gardner is a resident of the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.