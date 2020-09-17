Local and state law enforcement officials are investigating a trio of recent shootings in Perquimans County, one that claimed the life of a Hertford man, two others that sent two men to area hospitals.
And Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office arrested a county woman Saturday in connection with a stabbing in Holiday Island that sent a man to a Greenville hospital.
The first of three shootings began around 2:36 a.m. Sunday morning when, according to the PCSO, authorities received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Miller Street outside Hertford.
Tay’quan Coleman, 23, of Hertford, was shot in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. Coleman was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City where he died from his injuries, the sheriff said.
Roughly 13 hours later, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Hertford police and the PCSO responded to a second shooting incident in the area of King Street and Edenton Road in Hertford.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot numerous times. Police did not identify the man but said he remains in stable condition at an area hospital.
According to witnesses, occupants of a tan or brown older model Buick sedan and an older model boxy silver SUV shot the man and then left the area, Hertford police Chief Dennis Brown said.
“Officers are working several leads. However, we are asking anyone with information to call 252-426-5751,” Brown said.
Monday evening, Hertford Police responded to a shooting by King and Brace streets – third shooting within about 31-hour time frame; two incidents occurring within close proximity to King Street.
Final shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday when HPD responded to a report of a shooting where a man had been shot. Police did not identify the man, but said he remains in critical condition at an area hospital.
HPD is investigating the incident. PCSO assisted officers on-scene.
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said it’s unclear at this point in the investigation if the shooting incidents are connected. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the trio of probes.
White also said a Holiday Island woman has been charged in the stabbing of a man Saturday night. Brittany Knight, 20, of Holiday Island, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, he said.
According to White, the stabbing victim was airlifted to Vidant Health in Greenville where we was doing well Monday.
Monday, Knight’s bond was set at $10,000 secured in Perquimans County District Court.