Diminishing farmland

A July 2022 report from the American Farmland Trust found North Carolina ranks second in the nation in potential farmland loss by 2040, behind only Texas. The report projected 1.1 million acres of farmland would be converted from agricultural use to development based on current data, but could increase to 1.6 million acres if development accelerates.

 N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

RALEIGH — North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler has repeatedly warned that the state could lose more than 1 million acres of farmland to development by 2040.

It’s a top concern for the state’s largest industry, with the agriculture department working to resist the trend through its Ag Development and Farm Preservation Trust Fund.