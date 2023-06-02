...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to
10 AM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM
Saturday to 4 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
A July 2022 report from the American Farmland Trust found North Carolina ranks second in the nation in potential farmland loss by 2040, behind only Texas. The report projected 1.1 million acres of farmland would be converted from agricultural use to development based on current data, but could increase to 1.6 million acres if development accelerates.