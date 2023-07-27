...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected. In addition, overnight heat index values in the
urban areas are not expected to drop below the lower to mid 80s
tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning.
For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 8
PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
North Carolina is taking a “unique and intentional” approach to pandemic education recovery that incorporates student data collection to guide districts on best practices, Superintendent Catherine Truitt told Congress on Wednesday.
In testimony before the U.S. House Education Committee’s Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education, Truitt elaborated on efforts to recover from learning loss during the pandemic through an Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration launched in 2021.