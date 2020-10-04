If it wasn’t so serious, I would chuckle at all the gnashing of teeth over the lack of civility at the recent presidential debate.
In the 1992 Democratic primary debate Bill Clinton and Jerry Brown angrily got into it over Brown’s allegation of corruption involving Hillary Clinton’s law firm during Clinton’s tenure as governor of Arkansas.
Vice President Aaron Burr and Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton actually had a duel, resulting in Hamilton’s death in 1804.
Our politics have always been contentious.
In America, many people consider Britain with its royal family, tea drinking and dialect as a very civilized society. But the daily debate of governing involves a Parliament where the political parties physically face each other stadium-style and dramatically jump up and down, shouting, interrupting, hissing and booing at each other every day.
Remember the famous shoe throwing tradition exercised at President Bush on the international stage the press found so amusing?
Our society has embraced a very debased culture with its art, language, attire, television, discourse and music so crass and uncivilized it is hard to imagine it getting any worse.
Many people justify the daily assaults, looting, burning and pillaging of innocent victims, excusing the incidents as necessary outlets for the downtrodden. They also invite their children to spend inordinate hours in front of boxes playing vulgar and violent “games.” They are also entertained by “Basketball Wives” and other classless TV offerings where the self-interest and lack of respect for others is featured as a prize.
So it is hard to take seriously the whining about our lack of civility in politics.
I am not offended by anything uncivil anymore. Even in our small town when I enter the public realm I see rudeness, irresponsibility and a perverse lack of consideration for others. I am simply immune to that kind of offense anymore. We welcomed and accepted it; it is ours to own.
Including in our politics. The best and brightest you complain about now? It has not been our standard for a long time. So I look for the leader best for our time. I choose Donald Trump. Emphatically and without reservation.
The cultural battle about decency takes a back-burner for me now. We all choose daily what standards we live by and train up our children by. The “village” has turned in to a cesspool.
But we have no opportunity to redefine our civility or anything else as free people if our nation is lost to overbearing government restricting our liberty. Embracing socialism and Antifa-style communism will deliver a kind of prison few imagine as they believe the “summer of love” and “peaceful protest” narratives designed expressly to put a dangerous mirage in front of our own eyes.
I was sent someone’s explanation for their support of President Trump recently and it reflected my own thoughts: You see Trump’s arrogance, I see Trump’s confidence. You see Trump’s nationalism, I see Trump’s patriotism. You hear Trump’s unsophisticated words, I hear Trump’s honesty. You see Trump’s racism, I see Trump’s words misconstrued and twisted by the media to fit their narrative. You see Trump as a Republican, I see Trump as a patriot. You see Trump as a dictator, I see Trump as a leader. You see Trump as an authoritarian, I see Trump as willing to fight for our freedoms. You see Trump as childish, I see Trump as a fighter, unwilling to cave to the lies said about people like me. You see Trump as unpolished, I see Trump as a breath of fresh air. You think Trump hates immigrants, I know Trump’s married to an immigrant.
You see Trump ending immigration in America, I see Trump welcoming immigrants to America LEGALLY. You see Trump’s cages at the border, I see Obama’s cages at the border. You see Trump with a struggling economy, I see Trump with an amazing economy until the Democrats shut it down. You see the violence in the streets and call it “Trump’s America,” I see the violence in the streets of Democratic-run cities refusing Trump’s help and call it “Liberal America.” You want someone more presidential, I’m happy we have someone genuine who walks the walk.
You and me? We see things very differently. Liberals promote “resisting” our great nation, conservatives want to embrace its foundation of liberty for all. The contrast is real. I am not worried about pretty packaging. I am genuinely worried about this stark reality.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.