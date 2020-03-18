It doesn’t bother me that there are people that hate our president. What does bother me is when letters and opinions are presented through this prism.
President Trump did cut the staff of scientists by 1,600, although some quit on their own.
What is not being said is that these employees represented only 1.6 percent of the 63,000 on the payroll. It seems like the president is just trying to save a few bucks, not sabotage the global warming studies.
I relaxed a little bit when the Weather Channel founder stated that global warming was the biggest hoax going because the money will be budgeted for endless studies and energy creating programs.
The earth’s climate has always been changing. One change that you won’t see is in the White House. The Democrats are trying to sell a 50-year lifer politician who is going to fix the problems he couldn’t for 50 years.
The other choice is a man who’s never had a real job and just got his first $1 million while trying to get us to vote capitalism out.
Oh, and if you want you can blame our president for creating the virus, he’ll understand where it’s coming from.
RAY MAURICE
Elizabeth City