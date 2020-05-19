I find myself agreeing with a recent letter-writer whose letter was titled, “Trump handling pandemic as best could be expected.”
Yes, I agree: Trump’s inadequate, insufficient, incompetent response is the best we could expect from an incapable, irrational president — a president who holds two-hour press briefings extolling his own greatness and casting blame upon whomever is his target for the day for his inadequate, incapable handling of the coronavirus.
The letter asked: “It just never ends, does it?” Sadly, no. Trump is a walking conundrum who consistently seeks to deflect responsibility for his inadequate and unreliable leadership by blaming everyone but himself.
On March 6, Trump said the coronavirus just “came out of nowhere.” Except that it didn’t. In January 2019, more than a year before the coronavirus came to this country, the U.S. intelligence community issued a global threat assessment declaring that the United States and the world were vulnerable to a “large-scale outbreak of a contagious disease that could cause massive rates of death and disability (and) severely affect the world economy.” One factor making us vulnerable, their report said, is "the growing proximity of humans to animals," which has caused "pathogens originally found in animals ... (to) spread to human populations.”
And what did Trump do? He closed the Office of Epidemiology, whose specific mission was to identify, track and prepare this country for a nightmare pandemic like the coronavirus.
In September, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security warned that this country was not prepared, and if a pathogen emerged with short incubation periods and asymptomatic spread, it could result in very “small windows for interrupting transmission, making such an outbreak difficult to contain.”
In October, the Nuclear Threat Initiative published its latest Global Health Security Index reporting that “fewer than 5 percent” of countries had the ability to “rapidly respond to and mitigate the spread of an epidemic.” Not the United States, of course, because Trump didn’t want to alarm the stock market by preparing this country for a pandemic, even though he had been warned.
In November, the Center for Strategic and International Studies published a study by its Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security, which warned that the American people are far from safe, the country is woefully ill prepared to respond to global health security threats, and “this kind of vulnerability should not be acceptable to anyone," adding, "at the extreme, it is a matter of life and death.” The report recommended restoring health security leadership at the White House National Security Council.
And what did Trump do? Nothing. The United States now leads the world in the pandemic’s spread, with more than 1.5 million cases and more than 90,000 deaths.
Trump wants to blame everyone else: the World Health Organization, who he claims did not give us timely warning; and China because the pandemic spread from there. But our representatives at the WHO knew at the same time that WHO knew about the pandemic’s beginning in China, and transmitted that information to Trump — in December.
What did Trump do? Nothing.
In early January, the CDC issued travel warnings for Americans wishing to go to China to take extra precautions. But did Trump take extra precautions to ensure that this country was prepared? No.
Did he instruct his White House staff to ensure that we had enough testing supplies, medical supplies or personal protection equipment, hospital beds and medical devices to prepare us in the eventuality that the virus came to this country? To even inventory our national supplies of necessary equipment to know what we would need? No. He did nothing. In spite of warnings beginning in January 2019, he did nothing.
Not enough testing supplies. Not enough personal protection equipment. Not enough hospital beds. Not enough medical equipment. More than 90,000 dead. And Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, says the states can’t have the federal supplies because they’re “ours.”
And this is presidential leadership? Not by a long shot.
Martha A. Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.