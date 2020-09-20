Now President Donald Trump wants us to develop “herd immunity” to the killer virus. Earlier, though, he called the virus “a hoax, a Democratic hoax.”
Wait. Does he want us to develop a “herd immunity” to the killer virus or to the “hoax,” or to all hoaxes? If enough develop immunity to all hoaxes, won’t that pretty much destroy politics?
Is he thinking of all Americans, all humans, or just his base as animals — members of a herd?
Bertrand Russell says that “Collective fear stimulates herd instinct and tends to produce ferocity toward those not regarded as members of the herd.”
Is it Democrats or Republicans who exhibit more “ferocity” toward outsiders? Isn’t it worse to call his followers animals than to call them a “basket of deplorables?” Which party tries harder to stimulate “collective fear”? You decide.
On another subject, Russell, a brilliant atheist, mathematician, and philosopher, wrote "...the Christian God may exist" and "The world is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper."
One of those magical things (beings) may be the Christian God. Russell also wrote that somewhere in the universe an intelligence may exist, which is as superior to our intelligence as our intelligence is to that of the jellyfish. That intelligence may be the Christian God.
Someday I may discover that not everybody wants to know what I think.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City