Donald Trump is now recovering from the coronavirus. His diagnosis was not surprising, considering his cavalier attitude about safety. He has been given every treatment known to our health system, including some that are experimental. He has been given high doses of steroids, which can and usually do give patients a sense of euphoria. And he left the hospital against doctors’ advice, because he wanted to demonstrate his invincibility.
True to Trump, he gave no consideration to the people around him. He insisted he must take a joyride to wave to the crowds of fans in front of the hospital, showing no care for the Secret Service personnel who had to ride in the close quarters of a car with him. Nor did he show any concern for White House staff when he tore off his mask before entering the White House, a COVID-19 hotspot he is largely responsible for. White House staff have been instructed to tell no one if they have COVID-19.
Over the last four years, we have witnessed multiple instances of Trump’s contempt for knowledge and expertise. Trump refuses to accept the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health physicians about a deadly pandemic that has now killed more than 217,000 Americans.
He refuses to accept the conclusions of climate scientists that we are destroying our planet with fossil fuels, deforestation, and greenhouses gasses. He promotes lowering emissions standards for automobiles, potentially erasing all the benefits to clean air that we have fought so hard to gain.
He wants to open up the Arctic and our seas to oil drilling and pipelines extending thousands of miles inland. It’s all about what we can do to boost the economy and the stock market in the here and now, with no concern for our grandchildren’s future — or the planet‘s.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was bullied into lowering interest rates when he warned that it could be economically disastrous to promote cheap borrowing in the face of the dire unemployment picture presented by COVID-19. Trump’s $2 trillion handout to big business, which received 80% of the CARES Act funds with few accounting requirements, was promoted as being necessary to keep people working. But many companies took the money and laid off the workers anyway. Only one-fifth of CARE Act funds went to families.
Now that’s done, Powell says we are facing economic disaster because of high unemployment and he promotes more fiscal help for families. Both moves increase our already very high public debt, but could be successful if the full amount went to families. Trump doesn’t care about families, so he has instructed his administration to stop working on a second stimulus for families.
Trump’s placing tariffs on Chinese imports was a major economic and political blunder which resulted in China declining to buy our crops, leaving farmers without their primary market. Then Trump, realizing his folly, withdrew $16 billion for farmers impacted by his tariffs. Many farmers and agribusinesses were given more money than they would have made from their crops, because there was no real accounting for the money. Had Trump not made that blunder, we would have $16 billion to help families.
The astrophysicist Carl Sagan, in his lifetime considered the smartest man in the world, was once asked by media mogul Ted Turner if he was a socialist. He replied that he didn’t know what the term “socialist” really meant, it being a word coined during the Russian Revolution, but that he believed government is responsible for taking care of its people.
One wonders what that would mean in this time of the pandemic. Surely it would include telling them the truth about the virus: how dangerous it is, how it is transmitted, what they can do to protect themselves, and most importantly, what they can do to get personal protective equipment and testing.
Had Trump told the American people the truth from the beginning, prepared us for the coming pandemic from the beginning, modeled protective behaviors himself from the beginning, funded cities and states in their efforts to provide necessary equipment from the beginning, we might never have reached the 217,000 recorded death toll — which is almost surely an undercount, as some victims succumbed weeks later, at home, from damage to their lungs, kidneys, and hearts resulting from COVID-19.
Instead, many who believed in Trump died.
