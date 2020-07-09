I am delighted that a recent letter-writer suggested we should “look up the facts about accusations (about President Donald Trump) to find the real story.” The writer is so right! A bit of research about the coronavirus and Trump’s handling of the pandemic would easily and clearly demonstrate the following facts: 1) the virus originated in China; 2) Trump was warned by our own health officials as long ago as January 2019 that we were vulnerable to a dangerous coronavirus epidemic related to SARS and MERS, probably coming from China, and that we needed to prepare; and 3) Trump did nothing in response.
More than 131,000 Americans have now died of COVID-19, largely because we were not prepared and because our glorious leader told us it was nothing to worry about. More than 2.5 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control says that both those numbers are almost certainly an undercount. When the first Americans started dying from COVID-19 and it became clear that this was a disastrous health crisis, Trump closed our borders to Chinese tourists. Good for him! But it was too little, too late. That cow had already left the barn.
Desperately seeking a cause to deflect our attention from his abysmal handling of the coronavirus, Trump jumped on the far right bandwagon to pose himself as a stalwart Christian soldier by beating, tear-gassing and shooting peaceful demonstrators with rubber bullets outside the White House. Carrying a Bible slipped to him at the last moment by daughter Ivanka and marching with a phalanx of military and cops, some of whom had no idea they were being used so blatantly (and who have since apologized for their presence at such a disgraceful demonstration of contempt for ordinary Americans), Trump posed in front of St. Paul’s Church with the bible held closely at his chest and a sanctimonious, self-righteous expression on his face.
St. Paul’s Bishop Mariann Budde responded: “I am outraged.” Trump’s behavior and rhetoric is “antithetical to the teachings of Jesus,” she said, confirming that Trump was not welcome to use the church for his photo op.
The man has no moral character, no principles, and no honor. He is willing to attack and does attack anyone who disagrees with him or criticizes his actions.
As president, Trump is an abysmal failure. He fans the flames of “white power,” encouraging irresponsible behavior to pander to his base. He is so busy patting himself on the back that he has no time to respond properly to real threats to our democracy, such as the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s, in the wake of the pandemic he failed to prepare us for.
He feeds his base of supporters by pardoning American soldiers convicted by military tribunal of war crimes, such as Lt. Clint Lorance, who ordered the murder of three innocent Afghans riding a motorcycle. They were no threat to the soldiers under Lorance’s command, who testified against him at his trial. “The guy’s a war criminal,” said Army Capt. Andrew Duggins, speaking of Lorance. Others on the team testified that they knew it was wrong and an illegal order. And Trump pardoned him: Ignoring the testimony of true American patriots who serve in our military.
But he declined to respond to intelligence reports that Russia is paying bounties to Taliban who kill American soldiers. He claims he didn’t see them. That’s probably true, because Trump does not read reports. And, besides, Russian President Vladimir Putin is his good friend. Along with Korea’s Kim Jong-Un and China’s Xi Jinping.
Four more months. God help us get through them.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.