Historian Edward Watts published a book in 2018 titled, “Mortal Republic,” that dissects the complicated history of the decline and fall of Rome and describes situations that would be familiar to us today: The influence of money and private interests that corrupted public institutions, and social and economic inequalities so great that citizens lost faith in their governmental system.
Today, we can barely digest one assault before another strikes us: the continuing replacement of competent public servants with President Donald Trump’s incompetent billionaire contributors and cronies and the decimation of decades of hard-won rules and regulations intended to ensure the future health and strength of our country and our democratic institutions.
Emoluments that would have enraged our country’s founders no longer outrage us.
We have given up speaking of the decline of public services as a result of the incompetence of unqualified public officials. The case of the U.S. Postal Service should have us up in arms: a Trump contributor appointed Postmaster General who has no experience with postal operations and who, in the barely two months of his appointment, dictated the shutting down of dozens of high-speed mail processing machines necessary for the optimal functioning of mail service. Trump’s toady did it to cripple the mail system so that we cannot consider the option of mail-in voting.
Publication of “Mortal Republic” occurred long before the devastation of the coronavirus and the decimation of our economic strength, and the social upheaval following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and others. But these disastrous events call to mind a comparison between the current state of our country and ancient Rome. We are witnessing the decline of our once-great country.
We now have lost 170,000 Americans, not including “survivors” who are having serious, continuing illness, their bodies so damaged by COVID-19 that they are dying months later of organ failure, organs weakened by the virus. They are not part of the COVID-19 death count. Those we do count, however, comprise 25% of the world’s total deaths from the virus. With 4% of the world population, we have 25% of the deaths.
To divert our attention from his abysmal leadership during the pandemic, Trump has sent federal troops to roust demonstrators, calling it “law and order,” even though it’s more akin to Hitler’s Nazi attacks on German citizens in 1938. He brings troops to the capital to beat and gas protesters, and sends federal troops to cities to attack protesters speaking out against racism and police brutality. Beating unarmed protesters has no place in our democracy. Protest is what founded this country. It is honorable public participation in a democracy.
Trump’s acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf says his agents “go out and proactively arrest individuals.” Oh, goody! That’s much better than waiting for someone to actually do something illegal before you kidnap them and lock them up!
The Republican Party needs to take a good look in the mirror and see what it’s become: An egocentric group cowering under an ever-shrinking tent that sold itself out in order to support a cruel, morally bankrupt, has-been reality TV star who doesn’t believe in anything that does not feed his ego or make him wealthier.
It was not always like this. Republicans used to have a moral conscience. Lincoln was part of the original GOP, but he would not recognize the party as it is today. Allowing Trump to become its standard bearer has exposed the modern Republican Party for what it is: A bunch of sanctimonious, moralizing, holier-than-thous using self-righteous religiosity to hide a strong profit motive and a weak concern for others — the very attributes of the rulers who caused the fall of Rome.
Why don’t we demand more? How can our religious leaders support a lying, immoral, racist, misogynist adulterer known to comport with strippers and prostitutes, to run what is often described as a “Christian” country? If we are truly Christian, our belief should require us to speak out against injustice and immoral conduct, most particularly that of our leaders. Why do our religious leaders refuse to speak out against the lies — more than 15 a day — and the cruelty? Why are they not outraged by children kept in cages?
We now have hundreds of unemployed Americans camping out overnight at Employment Security Offices in Oklahoma, waiting in line to apply for benefits many thought they would never have to take. Soon it will happen elsewhere. It is reminiscent of the bread lines during the Great Depression. More than one-third of our people are out of work, and families are suffering. Our economic position has declined more in the past two months than it gained in the previous five years.
The GOP leadership may lay claim to Christian values and beliefs when it is politically convenient, but in reality, it has no soul.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.