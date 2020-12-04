“He should be shot,” says Trump campaign lawyer Joseph DiGenova, referring to Chris Krebs, the former head of national cybersecurity, because Krebs defended the integrity of the Nov. 3 election. Krebs and his family have been provided security because DiGenova’s comments are deemed a very real threat and may be interpreted by some as Trump’s command.
“Someone’s going to get killed,” said Gabriel Sterling, a Georgia Republican, to Trump from the steps of the capital in Atlanta. Denouncing violent threats to Georgia election officials, Sterling said, “It has to stop. We need you to step up and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”
The violence brought into the campaign by Trump and his supporters makes statements like those from the Trump camp dangerous. State and local election officials who resisted Trump’s extraordinary pressure to block certification of election results have also had threats from Trump’s supporters. They have also had to accept security details for protection.
Holed up in the White House in defiance of the outcome of the election, despite more than 30 courtroom defeats, Trump is so busy trying to overturn the results of the election, he has failed to condemn the threats against election officials and workers.
Meanwhile, multiple senior administration officials are said to be feeding Trump’s fantasies of a Trump landslide had the election not been stolen, which only stirs the pot of Trump‘s delirium. Trump’s demented behavior has weakened the world’s view of our democracy.
Trump’s reign has been described as reckless, incompetent and cruel. The same can be said of many of Trump’s actions and rhetoric. His avocation of forceful removal from his rally sites of anyone he does not deem sufficiently supportive is reckless. His punitive action against his own appointees and hires who do not support and promulgate his most lunatic claims and his refusal to accept their advice and counsel showcases his incompetence. His mocking of the disabled and ridiculing of those, mostly women, he deems unattractive or fat can only be described as intentional cruelty. His caging of immigrant children at the border is unimaginably cruel.
How could the Republican Party have allowed such a reckless, incompetent and cruel person to carry their flag? How could elected Republicans have ethically supported him?
Trump’s America is not the principled and conscientious democracy that has stood for more than 200 years on the promise of fair and free elections. Our country has been a beacon for centuries for those seeking democracy and personal freedom. Our ancestors — the Irish, the English, the Italian, the Greek — came to this country seeking a free and democratic republic based on fair elections. That Trump would imperil the reputation of that most basic democratic process is nothing short of shocking.
This is an election aftermath unprecedented in the history of American elections. Trump is threatening national security and duping his supporters into believing President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory is illegitimate —despite Biden’s more than 8-million vote lead — and ignoring the fact Trump got 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016. If anyone is an illegitimate president, it is Trump.
Unfortunately, we have suffered under four years of Trump’s poor leadership, faulty decisions and unethical actions, aided by senior Republicans who refuse to speak truth to power. His refusal to tell the American people about the danger presented by the coronavirus has caused the deaths of more than a quarter-million Americans, and 13 million cases of COVID-19. And the Republicans said nothing.
Trump’s continuing denial of the risk and his persistent refusal to lead us out of danger by ignoring the advice of experts; his failing to model safe behavior; and his refusal to assist states in their handling of the pandemic until it was too late, has resulted in disastrous — and unnecessary — economic and personal pain, job loss and death. And the Republicans said nothing.
This will be the legacy of the Trump administration and the Republican Party.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.