Weather Alert

...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS... SOUTHEASTERN HERTFORD...GATES AND NORTHWESTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES... At 119 PM EDT, thunderstorms with heavy rain were located along a line extending from near Roduco to near Gatesville to Harrellsville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Dime size hail is possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Elizabeth City, Gatesville, Sunbury, Ryland, Winton, Cofield, Harrellsville, Morgans Corner, Hobbsville, Tunis, Gliden, Horseshoe, Savage, Peach, Parkville, Nicanor, Carter, Trotville, Eure and Lynchs Corner. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.