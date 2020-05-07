Turner Completes NCSSA Next Generation Superintendent Development Program

Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner was among 45 superintendents from across the state to graduate from the North Carolina School Superintendents Association (NCSSA) Next Generation Superintendent Development Program Cohort VII.
The program is designed to support the growth, expansion and enhancement of superintendents using the North Carolina Superintendent Standards, said Jack Hoke, Executive Director of the NC School Superintendents’ Association.
The year-long program was comprised of six face-to-face sessions that guided superintendents as they reflected on and improved their effectiveness as district leaders. The program focused on their personal leadership goals and linked personal goals with district and state goals.
The program’s frame work guided and facilitated the professional development of superintendents toward advanced levels of executive leadership as defined by the North Carolina Standards for Superintendents.
“In addition to participating in high-quality professional development, Ms. Turner developed a strong network of superintendents to consult with and she contributed to the discussion on emerging issues and innovative practices occurring in the Perquimans County Schools,” Hoke said.
“I appreciate the opportunity to participate in the NCSSA Next Generation Superintendent Development Program,” Turner said. “The program was an excellent professional development opportunity that provided me with the opportunity to network with other superintendents from across the state to discuss trending issues and innovative practices in education,” she added.