Kelly Davenport Russell (right) was recently named the Perquimans County Schools’ Careers and Technical Education Teacher of the Year. Shown with Russell are CTE Director Jill Cohen (left) and Perquimans Central Principal Mickey Drew.
Twenty-four Perquimans County High School seniors will receive a total of $125,000 in scholarship money and financial awards to attend either a two-year college, four-year university or trade school.
The students attended the April 4 meeting of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation where they filled out the paperwork required for their college, university or trade school to receive in June the monetary scholarship they’ve been awarded.
The students’ monetary awards range from $500 to $30,000.
The foundation and its 15-member board currently manage 25 annual scholarship awards and 10 endowments that produce scholarships each year, specifically for students at Perquimans County High School.
Russell named district’s CTE Teacher of Year
Kelly Davenport Russell was recently named the Perquimans County Schools’ Careers and Technical Education Teacher of the Year.
After many years in working in environmental science, Russell began her teaching career in 2016-17 at Perquimans County Middle School by building a new agriculture pathway: biotechnology in agriculture.
She grew the program over three years, beginning with the groundbreaking on the school’s greenhouse in December 2016. She also wrote a Lowe’s grant to add a storage shed to the facility and gathered community stakeholders to build the greenhouse walkway. The greenhouse opened in
With students’ interest in agriculture growing, the school district decided to add more agriculture classes at Perquimans High School. Russell transferred to the high school in 2019 to expand the school’s course offerings.
Students can now choose numerous agriculture pathways in animal, aqua or plant science.
Russell also recently opened the district’s newest pathway in agricultural mechanics.