The Twisted Ones is the name of a motorcycle club whose founding chapter is based in Hertford.
“We began the club five years ago to create an environment where like-minded brothers can have commentary and enjoy riding,” said The Twisted Ones Vice President Ronald “Ronnie” Maupin, a UPS driver who’s from Hertford.
The club has around 40 members, raises money for causes and gives back to the community. On Saturday, the club hosted a hot dog and hamburger meal for kids and families at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
“This was the first time we sponsored an event in the community,” Maupin said. “We have done poker runs to raise money for people in need, but we want to bring our good will closer to home.”
Asked how the club came up with its name, Maupin said, “If you think about it, we’re all a little twisted.”
There was nothing twisted about the club’s efforts on Saturday, however.
Club members came together and prepared hot dogs donated by Layden’s Country Store while they fixed hamburgers, rolls and beverages paid for out of club funds.
“We are an all-male club, but our wives play a large role in all of our events and lives,” Maupin said. “We are a family-oriented club and our families are invited to all of our events and even ride with us.”
Despite the scorching temperatures, more than 100 families showed up for the event.
“We are planning events for the future because we enjoy Hertford and want to give back,” said Maupin.