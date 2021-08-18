HERTFORD — Perquimans commissioners took no action Monday on a study panel’s recommendations about the future of the Confederate monument after two dozen residents urged the board to leave the monument as it is.
The two recommendations from the monument “working group” were to add interpretive signage around the monument and approach the private owners of a monument to Union soldiers on King Street about relocating it to the courthouse lawn, where the monument to Confederate soldiers is located.
But the overwhelming majority of those addressing commissioners during a public hearing Monday favored neither option.
Brenda Huddleston, who said her great-great-grandfather served in the Union Army, told commissioners she had thought “long and hard” about the panel’s recommendations.
“I do not wish to discount the feelings of anyone on either side of this debate, but I must strongly disagree with placing signage around the monument,” Huddleston said. “I do not want us to disparage its true purpose: a marker for the Confederate war dead.”
John Long also described the monument as a grave marker for soldiers who died in the Civil War — many of whom he claimed didn’t want to go to war — and stands as a signifier that the war is over. Long also criticized the proceedings of the working group that county commissioners appointed to make the recommendations.
“The committee was a disaster,” Long said. “They did not do a good job.”
Rod Bowman said he was speaking in memory of Private Alexander B. Bell, his great-great uncle who served in Company C of the 5th Virginia Regiment. Bell was held as a prisoner of war in Delaware and died of starvation, Bowman said, adding “his remains are buried in an unmarked grave somewhere in Delaware.”
“I ask you to leave the monument ‘as is’ as a memorial for Alex and all the other soldiers who never came home from that war,” Bowman said.
Aubrey Onley also said the monument needs to remain at the courthouse because it’s important to honor all dead soldiers.
Onley said the monument to Union soldiers on King Street also is impressive and he has enjoyed stopping and admiring it. He said he would like to see something done to “embellish” the monument so more people would know about it and learn about its history.
Onley said he doesn’t believe the monument to Confederate soldiers is intended to make any statement beyond honoring those who died in the Civil War.
“That monument is a very humble monument when you look at other monuments around the country,” Onley said.
Angela Burke also called for leaving the monument as is, telling commissioners history can’t be changed.
“Changing the monument won’t change any of the history,” she said.
Pete Perry said he supported moving the Union soldiers monument to the courthouse, describing it as a way to express “unity, brotherhood and togetherness” and adding the move would be “right, reasonable and definitely unusual in today’s climate.”
It’s important not to let the issue become one of “my people” and “your people,” Perry said. “This thing is tearing the community apart, basically,” he said of the controversy over the monument.
Tammy Miller-White, who served on the working group that forwarded the two options to commissioners, presented the lone argument for any kind of changes to the Confederate monument.
Describing her proposal as a “third option,” Miller-White recommended leaving the existing base of the monument intact but encasing it with four new panels that would have somewhat different wording from the existing panels.
Most significant among the changes she recommended is that the panel that now reads “To our Confederate dead, 1861-1865” would be encased with a new panel that reads “To all that fought ....” Another new panel would state that the county commissioners had “rededicated this monument to accurately reflect the history and sacrifices made by those of Perquimans County during 1861-1865.”
Miller-White said she was troubled by many of the public comments she had heard about the Confederate monument at recent commissioner meetings.
“We’ve talked about a monument that is on public property as if it’s on private property,” she said.
History needs to be accurately recounted, Miller-White said.
She said she’s also concerned that people are still talking about asking the owners of the monument to Union soldiers on King Street to consider relocating it to the courthouse lawn. She said the monument’s owners have clearly said they do not wish to move it to the courthouse.
“This is moral moment,” Miller-White said, urging the commissioners to consider all of Perquimans County.
Commissioners expect to discuss the working group’s recommendations at an upcoming meeting which will likely be in September.