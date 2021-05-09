Two people were transported to area hospitals after their vehicle collided with a log truck near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and N.C. Highway 37 Thursday evening, Perquimans emergency officials reported Friday evening.
Few details were available Saturday.
A press release from Perquimans Emergency Services said the county's 911 Center was notified of the accident at 8:46 p.m.
First responders were able to remove one occupant from the passenger vehicle but had to get the other out by extrication, the release states. One of the persons was airlifted from the accident scene by East Care Air Ambulance to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville; the other was transported by ambulance to Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton.
A spokesman for the Perquimans Sheriff's Office said Saturday the two people transported to hospitals were a woman and her child. Their conditions were not immediately available.
The northbound lane of U.S. 17 was closed for more than two hours and traffic was diverted so that accident debris could be removed from the roadway. The southbound lane of U.S. 17 was also closed temporarily so that the air ambulance could land safely, the release states.
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Other agencies also responding to the accident included the Bethel and Hertford fire departments, Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, the Hertford Police Department, and Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services.