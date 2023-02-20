...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from late morning to early evening on Tuesday. These
breezy and warm conditions will result in low humidity values and
drying fuels, such as leaves and tree litter. Increased fire
danger is expected across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Two Raleigh men each face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty last week to fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Act loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albert Eugene Miller, Jr., 58, and Jonathan Fleming, 60, both pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, said Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to prosecutors, both Miller and Fleming conspired with others to obtain fraudulent PPP loans on behalf of their respective businesses. Two other men — Edward Whitaker and Schunda Coleman — created fraudulent documents for PPP loans which they provided to Miller and Fleming in exchange for 25% of the total loan proceeds.
The fraudulent applications falsified the number of employees and gross wages being paid prior to the COVID pandemic, in order to help qualify for PPP loans.
Whitaker and Coleman have already pleaded guilty for their role in the scheme.