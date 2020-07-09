Uptown Making A Difference (U-MAD), a group of organized concerned citizens native to Hertford reject the idea of Councilman Frank Norman and Councilman Quentin Jackson resigning.
The councilmen were elected through the democratic process.
If they are to be removed, it should also be through the democratic election process.
We want to make this perfectly clear that the petition being circulated does not reflect the opinion of all Hertford citizens. What arrogance of certain citizens to suggest that all citizens must have the same opinion.
Councilmen Norman and Councilman Jackson represent their constituency. We also reject the notion of comparing Jesus to Abraham Lincoln.
Abraham Lincoln and his wife were slave owners. Jesus was not a slave owner, but he was definitely treated like a slave.
The house is obviously divided. Councilmen Norman and Jackson’s agenda items are not even being heard. Their items are being removed by the other council members and the Mayor (Karen).
Councilmen Norman and Jackson should be outraged when other council members are not following the bylaws and code of ethics.
Here are just some of the behavior issues that we are concerned about:
- Secretly meeting to make decisions that impact the town (ex. agreeing to purchase a building for $225,000 to satisfy the Perry Project.) They later voted and agreed to purchase the building. Due to pressure and concerns from the town they withdrew the offer.
- Removing council members agenda items.
- Not Being honest in the grant proposal
- Using personal email accounts for town business instead of town email.
- Mayor admitted that she didn’t read all the grant documents but she signed all the documents.
- Not working for the betterment of all citizens.
- Giving Town Manager or ders without the consent of the council
Norman and Jackson collectively have been living in Hertford for 64 years.
The other three councilmembers collectively have only been living in Hertford for 10 years.
Both Councilmen Norman and Jackson are operating within the confines of democracy and no one has a right to stop them.