There is painful idea going around about the pandemic, especially about the governmental response and public health measures that have been put into place.
And it is important to talk about this:
Some Christians are saying that submitting to public health measures (like masking, keeping social distancing, hygiene, and avoiding large groups) manifest a “fear of death.” Perhaps, even, it is tantamount to a deficiency of faith, even cowardice.
Let me start off by saying at the outset that I completely oppose any forced closure of churches by the state. I oppose any state interference in the way we administer the sacraments of the church. For example: only my bishop, not the government, can tell me just how I may administer the Eucharist.
It was plainly foolish for any civil authority to demand church closure or restrict its attendance, while permitting gambling casinos to remain open. This was a politically stupid maneuver, and it almost guaranteed the antipathy of many Christians (and other religious people) toward any governmental COVID-19 response.
Parenthetically, it is intolerable that state governments forced closure of small businesses while big box stores like WalMart were permitted to remain open. I care a lot more for our little shops and restaurants and inns in our town than behemoth corporations.
That said, it remains true that civil authorities are expected to attend to society-wide problems. If there is a threatened armed invasion, the state is expected to defend its shores. If there is a famine, the state is expected to locate and deliver food to the hungry. If there is crime, the state is expected to defend the innocent and prosecute the violent.
And, obviously, if there is an epidemic or plague, the state has a God-given responsibility — a “divine ordinance” — to control the spread of the disease and to work toward its removal. This has happened several times in Christendom, both in the Roman West and the Byzantine East.
In many plagues of the past, the public health measures were all-too-familiar to us. There was restriction of travel and movement. There was curtailment of public activities like carnivals and fairs. There were quarantines — like most recently in the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 and 1919; and even more recently with home-quarantines for measles, chicken pox, and other communicable child diseases.
Some of us remember when posting a quarantine sign in the house window was one of the most obvious tasks of the school nurse.
There were curtailments of recreational activities. For entire summers during the polio scare, children were kept away from playgrounds and swimming pools.
And there was even a general requirement for mask-wearing. Such happened in the Spanish Flu epidemic. Men, in particular, had to be persuaded that it was a “manly and courageous” thing to do (and they had to be dissuaded from poking a hole in the mask to accommodate a cigarette, cigar, or pipe – Lord knows what they did if they chewed).
Churches were, in some cases, shut down by civil decree (as long ago as in the Justinian plagues of the fifth century, and as recently as 1918). In the best case, church services and sacraments were curtailed voluntarily by the clergy and people themselves.
Yes, many mistakes have been made in plague management. Various false treatments were advertised and a lot of snake oil was sold. People looked for conspiracy theories for scapegoating purposes, or simply to find an easier “secret method” to protect their loved ones.
Science made mistakes, too. In the beginning phases of each outbreak, there were always wrong theories. Even in this present one with the coronavirus, masks were initially not encouraged, and it seems now that surface contact is not nearly as contagious as aerosol exhalation. There was a time that I had high hopes for hydroxychloroquine, but those hopes were later dashed by larger and better scientific studies.
In each outbreak, science has delivered. Dr Jonas Salk discovered a polio vaccine. Dr Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin. Edward Jenner developed the smallpox vaccine (and China had learned to inoculate against it centuries before). In the Black Death, the Jews were frequently scapegoated (of course they were, and this is why I can’t stand this epidemic being called the “China Plague”: it’s so very dangerous): science later found that this plague was caused by a bacteria hitching a ride on fleas that infested rats.
These are just a few examples of medical science winning the day. And in every single moment — most of which was serendipitous – I believe that God was surely leading. Vaccines and medicine are acts of grace, as are all miracles.
But back to my main concern. Some religious writers (and some of these are well known and respected) have equated these public health measures — particularly the curtailment of public activities — with a fear of death that is not only craven, but un-Christian.
I cannot disagree with this enough. I will not name names here, as I hold some of them in great regard, and some of them with pity.
But I have to say this: every Biblical Christian agrees with Romans 13.1-4, that states that civil government is “God’s servant for your good.” This is true whether that government is your political party or not. And, as I noted above, one of the government’s responsibilities is public health. And especially when it comes to health and caring for the people, the Christian religion has always chipped in, wholeheartedly (or at least it should have).
So when I am not able to go to a college football game this Fall ... or when I am not able to gather with a congregation of more than ten people ... or when I put on a mask (whether I like to or not) at Food Lion ... or when I’ve had to meet with my students, my friends, and my family on Zoom, instead of face-to-face ...
Please, please don’t tell me that I am “trapped within my fear of death.”
As a priest who has faced death up close and personal many, many times, I can assure you that such fear is not my problem.
What is and what remains my problem is the suffering of the hundreds and thousands and millions of victims of this disease — and the comfort of that suffering.
My problem is the containment and prevention of this suffering, and for that I will gladly wear a mask when needed ... I will gladly wash my hands ... I will gladly stay home more than I’d like.
I figure that Christians and we older adults in general, of all people, ought to be able to enter without complaint into silence and stay put better than most people. We are called upon to enter into the spiritual quiet, and to discern Paradise even from within the confines of a little monastic cell, let alone a nice house in a nice neighborhood.
I am a conservative Orthodox Christian, and as such I do not fear death.
And especially for the sake of others,
I will fight it like hell.