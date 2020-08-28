President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to bring manufacturing jobs back to America — to put Americans back to work. Desperate voters believed him, many saying they put their trust in Trump because he was a successful businessman.
But if those voters had taken the time to investigate how Trump got his money and what kind of businessman he really is, they would have known from the outset that his promises were fantasies and his business acumen a lie.
Trump’s entire business life was one of failure. He bankrupted virtually everyone he had ever done business with, leaving them holding the bag when things went south. It is a lifelong pattern of greed. He defaulted on so many bank loans that only Duetsche Bank would loan him money and now Deutsche Bank is sorry it did, having now been dragged into Trump’s fraud and income tax problems.
His campaign promises failed to reflect one simple truth: Americans rely on China and other countries for cheap goods, and they don’t want to give that up. They complain about workers being let go, then turn around and blame these other countries for the loss of American jobs.
It’s easier for Trump to blame a foreign country for trade deficits than to identify the real cause: corporations that shift jobs to other countries for cheap labor, maximizing profits at the expense of American jobs, and consumers who select cheaper, foreign-made goods instead of paying more for American-made.
We need to stop blaming the blameless. As Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen says: Look at CEOs, not immigrants; blame shareholders, not minorities. CEOs of major corporations make multiple millions in salary and benefits, while holding down the earnings of line workers.
As a society, we should fight against that rapaciousness, using tax reform and wage regulation. Instead, we extol capitalism and deny regulation, which produces, once again, a society of robber barons like Trump, who have no empathy for the common man.
Trump made matters worse when he started putting tariffs on imports from China, not understanding that the Chinese can turn around and do the same, and that China doesn’t need to buy our exports, primarily grains. They can buy them elsewhere, and did, leaving our farmers in dire straits. He doesn’t understand the most basic terms of trade: I buy from you and you buy from me. Hence, you slap a tariff on me and I will slap a tariff on you. Such a simple concept, and yet one Trump fails to understand.
With tariffs, imported goods are more costly and if we cannot export our products, American producer income is reduced. It’s a double whammy born of ignorance and arrogance.
Many large national companies have declared bankruptcy as a result of the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus, but before doing so the officers of those companies gave themselves huge bonuses. As Trump has done so many times, they enriched themselves and left their small suppliers bankrupt and their line workers out of jobs. There is no social conscience or empathy for others. It is “American Greed.”
We are a capitalist democracy, but we have too often embraced capitalism without considering its challenges to democracy. Unbridled capitalism leads to economic inequality and finally to meltdown as the poor get poorer.
We recognize that income inequality and the loss of jobs was a primary cause of the Great Depression of the 1930s. Yet, we continue to support a social and economic construct that allows CEOs to collect outrageous salaries while impoverishing workers.
In a democracy, every citizen is important and should be able to avail themselves of “certain inalienable rights,” such as the promise of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” If we keep people economically deprived, we rob them of those inalienable rights.
It’s why we have minimum wage regulations. Underpaying the little guy and massively overpaying the big man leads to the very consequences Karl Marx identified in his writings: rampant materialism and social upheaval. It is the system of kings and serfs, which brought about the French Revolution and the Russian Revolution. Are we now seeing the beginnings of another American revolution?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.