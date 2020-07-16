Suddenly being forced to stop all (relatively), and remaining fairly still (so to speak), is an experience in and of itself.
Kind of like coming to a screeching halt as one is running at normal to full speed and as the halting screech is happening thinking the interruption will be but momentary. Then realizing amidst this fixed state that, it will be necessary to remain so, and for quite some time.
Self-discovery is a given. Or re-self-discovery depending on your status in life and how you conduct your day to day.
For some, this is not so great. But for others, it’s beyond what was expected and thus utterly fabulous. Bodywork and Massage Therapist Pamela Ann Bennion mentions this is actually a form of meditation.
Which is a good thing. Really.
That quiet nudge (or loud depending on the individual) of who we are, can be quite stark.
Because thinking we know ourselves, where we actually don’t know the full spectrum of all that we entail (our capabilities, likes, dislikes, strengths, weaknesses), and having ‘it’ poke us with the realization that there is more to us or different than what we thought; is enlightening and beyond.
Discovery, be it forced or chosen, is never bad, no matter how it feels (terrific or awful).
Meditation is a form of recharging the batteries. Self-discovery (or re-self-discovery) is also a form of recharging the batteries. Both have impact.
So most of COVID-19 isn’t great. This one aspect of being forced to stop and notice, you could say is the .001% of COVID-19 that isn’t bad.
That old saying; “Make lemonade out of lemons,” seems to fit the plight from COVID-19 to a tee.