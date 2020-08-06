Dear Saint,
These days we often find ourselves under attack. Our minds are bombarded on every side from the world, demanding we meditate on temporal things instead of the eternal God and His Glory revealed to us in His Son and through His Spirit. Our hearts are tempted to give our affection away to the same worldly and temporal things instead of obeying the commands to love God first then others, saints and sinners alike.
It is this reality the Apostle Paul addresses under the divine inspiration of the Holy Spirit in Ephesians 6. He does so in order to help us win the battles we encounter along life’s way. Saints let us always be mindful that the war has already been won by our great God and general Jesus Christ. Let us now take a moment and explore how Paul tells us we need to prepare.
Paul begins with the command to have our loins girt with truth. The loins points to a specific part of our anatomy. It is the hips, the lower lumber region of the back and the groin. It is upon the hips a worker hangs his tool belt and a solder hangs his weapons. When Nehemiah undertook the responsibility of rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem, he made his workmen carry both tools and swords. That way they were prepared for either building or the battle. The philosophies of our day say there is no absolute truth, making it more difficult for many to believe. But, The Word of God teaches us there is in fact absolute truth and His name is Jesus! In John 14:6 Jesus says of Himself “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Only Jesus as absolute truth can “Save” which is how saints are reproduced, and “Sanctify” which is how the saints are made holy. He alone as our general can prepare His Soldiers for battle as well.
Paul states we should put on the breast plate of righteousness. If you have ever heard the term “guard your heart”, you have insight into what this means. When tempted to be fed or sustained from a pagan king’s table, it is said of Daniel, “But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself.” Daniel 1:8. To help us understand what Daniel did hear, we are given insight from Colossians 3:2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. Daniel set his affection on pleasing the Lord, not himself, and definitely not the worldly around him.
We are to have our “feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace”. In other words, prepare for your daily walk. In 2nd Timothy 2:4 Paul tells Timothy “No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.” When we apply this to our text, we see that one is to make sure their feet and legs are not tangled up in the cares and affairs of this world.
With the statement “above all” Paul tells the saint they need the shield of faith! The author of Hebrews teaches us that “without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” Hebrews 11:6. When Joshua met the sword yielding Lord in the plains of Jericho, he asked Him “Art thou for us, or for our adversaries?” and the Lord responded “Nay, as captain of the host of the LORD am I now come”. In other words, He said I have not come to join sides for I am on the Lord’s side. Saint, we must have faith in our captain and follow him, for the battles can only be won by Him.
The helmet of salvation is to be put on before we pick up the sword. John said in 1st John 5:13 “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life,” When Paul was teaching Timothy about the love of God he said God “will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.” The old time preachers used to say that God wants His Saints to know, that they know, that they know, they are saved. Once one knows they are saved, they soon come the realization that they are also a soldier. They also know to which army they belong. It is with this knowledge God wants His saints entering the battle.
Finally, the saintly soldier is equipped with the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. Please notice whose sword it is. It belongs to the Spirit. And the fact that His name is spelled with a capitol “S” identifies Him as The Holy Spirit. If that sharp sword was put in our hands we would be liable to hurt ourselves or someone else. Remember this sword is intended to be used against the enemy not each other. So suit up saint, for the battle awaits and your brothers and sisters can use your help.
In the love of Christ.