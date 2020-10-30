The first ballot is the first page of the Pasquotank County ballot. It contains the federal and state races through the N.C. Commissioner Labor race. The other Pasquotank ballots are the second pages of the ballot. They’re different because one is for voters who live in the Northern Inside District, one is is for voters who live in the Southern Outside District, and the third is for all other county voters.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- EC police probing man's death as homicide
- Steel fabricator to add 28 jobs at Hertford plant
- Council hires Enfield administrator as new city manager
- EC Council hires Enfield administrator, ECSU grad, as city manager
- Va. man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Perquimans
- Suspect arrested in hit-run of ECSU student
- Cole to retire from bench in March
- State asks Chowan, other counties to up virus restrictions
- 4 members of Coast Guard family killed in Buxton house fire
- Seal-gasket maker begins production in Pasquotank