The Internal Revenue Service reports that any unemployment compensation received during the year must be reported on a person’s federal tax return.
Here are some other common questions about unemployment compensation:
- Do I have to report unemployment benefits onmy federal income tax return? Yes, any unemployment compensation received during the year must be reported on your federal tax return.
- How will I know how much unemployment compensation I received? If you received unemployment compensation during the year, you should receive Form 1099-G from your state’s unemployment office.
- How will unemployment compensation affect my tax return? If you do not have taxes withheld from your unemployment compensation, it could result in a tax liability.
- Can I have federal income tax withheld from my unemployment compensation? Yes, you can choose to have federal income tax withheld from your unemployment benefits by submitting a Form W-4V, Voluntary Withholding Request, to your state’s unemployment office.
- If I am no longer collecting unemployment benefits, how can I pay the tax due? You can make estimated tax payments at www.irs.gov/Form 1040-ES and/or increase your withholding once you have a new job. You can check your estimated withholding using the calculator at www.irs.gov/W4app. See www.irs.gov/payments for more payment options.Publication 5444 (8-2020) Catalog Number 74859V Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service www.irs.gov
For information, contact your state’s unemployment office and visit:www.irs.gov/UC