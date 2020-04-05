The Community Care Collaborative, a program of the Albemarle Area United Way that helps Pasquotank and Camden residents with emergency expenses like car repairs, has received a $10,000 matching grant from a donor-advised fund of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation.
Bill Blake, executive director of the AAUW, said in a press release he was “extremely encouraged” by the NACF’s grant, as well as other donors who contributed to helping the AAUW meet a $10,000 match for the program.
“We were thrilled to be awarded these funds as they will go directly to meeting critical needs in our area and further propel the good work we’ve started,” he said.
Blake noted that the CCC was created to help Pasquotank and Camden residents deal with “destabilizing” incidents such as a flat tire, unexpected illness, loss of a job or loss of a family member.
“The Community Care Collaborative was developed to help folks in that moment, when they need it most,” he said. “We connect individuals and families with our local partner agencies, as well as statewide healthcare and human services resources through the new NCCARE360 network.”
Natalie Jenkins-Peel, community leadership officer for the NACF, indicated the fund’s donors remain committed to helping residents no matter the crisis.
“On behalf of our foundation contributors, I know that our community will be resilient and resourceful, and we’ll continue to support each other,” she said.
AACF gets $20K grant for vision screenings
Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families Inc. has received a $20,000 grant from the Albemarle Area United Way to pay for vision screenings of children in Bertie County.
AACF, which is based at the Edgewood Center in Elizabeth City, recently completed more than 300 vision screenings for the children, 78 of whom were referred to Edwards Eye Care in Ahoskie for complete eye exams.
Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the AACF noted that vision disorders are “the most disabling children condition” in the United States. The CDC reports that fewer than 15 percent of all preschool children receive an eye exam and fewer than 22 percent of them receive any type of vision screening.
“We are changing these statistics in Bertie County, Jenna Caldwell, community engagement and development coordinator for AACF said. “This funding will allow us to continue and to expand this great work in Bertie County.”
Bill Blake, executive director of the AAUW, said the vision screenings are the type of work the agency is committed to assisting.
“We are thrilled to invest in the good work to improve the quality of lives,” he said.
Berard named to Forbes adviser list
Michael Berard, an Elizabeth City native who works as a senior vice president and wealth adviser in Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management office in Chapel Hill, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2020 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisers.
“I’m pleased that Michael Berard is representing Morgan Stanley,” said Bob Garrett, branch manager of Morgan Stanley’s Chapel Hill office. “To be named to his list recognizes Michael’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”
Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisers list is based on an algorithm of data rating thousands of wealth advisers on factors such as revenue trends, compliance records, industry experience and best practices.
Rose & Womble honors Morrisette
Rose & Womble Realty has announced that Debbie Morrisette was named one the company’s top listing agents for January and February.
Taylor Mueller honors McPherson, James
Taylor Mueller Realty Inc. has named Pam McPherson, who listed more than $500,000 in real estate, its listing agent for the month. The company named Travis James, who sold more than $400,000 in real estate, as its selling agent for the month.