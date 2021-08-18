TODAY
United Way kickoff
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its annual Awards and Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. Montero’s will cater the lunch. Jim Owens, chairman and CEO emeritus of Caterpillar Inc., will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.
ECMS orientation
Orientation for Elizabeth City Middle School sixth-graders will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sixth-graders unable to attend on Thursday may attend one of the sessions for 7th- and 8th-graders on Wednesday.
Elementary orientation
Meet-and-greet events for parents/guardians at Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ seven elementary seven schools — Central, Northside, Weeksville, Sheep-Harney, P.W. Moore, J.C. Sawyer and Pasquotank — will be held at each school for all grades from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Trolls: World Tour” at 8:15 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
SATURDAY
‘Dora’ at the museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the feature film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” at 10 a.m. and again and 1 p.m. The museum’s Junior Docents will man stations on the museum porch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where film-goers can have an archaeology adventure of their own.
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market featuring various vendors will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Back to School Bash
The Back to School Bash and Fun Day Committee will hold its 13th annual Back to School Bash and Fun Day at Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face masks will be required and social distancing observed. Registration, which begins today and ends Friday at 9 p.m., is required. Email child’s first name, sex and grade to familyfunday18@gmail.com. Contact: Eleanora Butts at 757-572-1236.
SUNDAY
Back to School Bash
Elizabeth City State University’s WRV 89.9 FM will host the 10th annual Back to School Bash and Food Drive at the R.L. Vaughan Center on the ECSU campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks will be required to attend the in-person event. The event will feature a giveaway of bookbags, school supplies and haircuts. There also will be dental screenings, COVID vaccinations, games, raffles and face-painting.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
UPCOMING
Grief Share
A 13-week Grief Share program will be held at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church starting Aug. 31 for those who have lost a loved one and are looking for help with the grieving process. The church is at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, and sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: (252)264-2254, ext. 200.
Safe boating class
The Outer Banks Coast Guard Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer an in-person Coast Guard-approved Boat America Course at the Kitty Hawk Fire Department at 859 W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20, $10 for each additional family member and includes a textbook. Lunch will be provided. To enroll, visit the flotilla’s website at http://a0541607.wow.uscgaux.info/
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.