Unity and Bipartisanship

There is light at the end of the Caronavirus tunnel, and it is beginning to shine, such as the recent revelation that an antimalarial drug from years ago may prove to be a key treatment for this virus.
This drug is receiving a lot of attention from “behind the scenes”, it is being promoted by President Trump and other leaders, global & domestic, and large inventories of it are being compiled.
It has a very long name — Hydroxychloroquine — and will hopefully result in bringing this virus under control in a very short time.
In the meanwhile, there are signs that indicate good outcomes from this crisis, such as the President declaring a National State of Emergency, freeing our free enterprise system from many burdensome regulations that have in the past made it difficult to even test potential cures for various illnesses with which we are confronted.
And look at the sudden showing of bipartisanship, with Congress moving rapidly to send the two Coronavirus Spending Bills to President Trump’s desk in a matter of days and is now putting together a third package worth $1 trillion.
The Senate managed to pass the House Bill WITHOUT AMENDMENT by a 90-8 margin, and to immediately send it to the President. And who would have thought that we would ever see the day when the governors of California and New York would be working with the President and even publicly praising him for his leadership.
We are even hearing some pro-Trump comments coming from Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, as well as words of praise for the President coming from Liberal Representative Ilham Omar, saying the President’s response to this Pandemic has been “Incredibly correct.”
And this from Representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass,
“Unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership, which we are receiving.”
There is calm in the midst of this storm and we will emerge from the storm a nation more united and stronger than ever before.
Now for a little humor: The preacher was an avid golfer. Every chance he got, he could be found on the golf course, swinging away. One Sunday was a picture perfect day for golfing. The sun was out, no clouds in the sky, and the temperature was just right.
The preacher was in a quandary as to what to do, and the urge to play golf overcame him. He called an assistant to tell him that he was sick and could not do church, packed the car up, and drove two hours to a golf course where no one would recognize him.
Happily, he began to play the course. As this was going on, an angel from up above was watching the preacher and was quite perturbed.
He went to God and said, “Look at the preacher. He should be punished for what he’s doing.”
God nodded in agreement. The preacher teed up on the first hole. He swung at the ball, and it sailed effortlessly through the air and landed right in the cup three hundred and fifty yards away!
A picture perfect hone-in-one. Preacher was amazed and excited.
The angel was a little shocked as well. He turned to God and said, “Begging your pardon, but I thought you were going to punish him.”
God smiled, “Think about it....who is he going to tell?!”
Have a very wonderful day!