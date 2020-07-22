Someone wrote that in the old days in Africa when the tribes were going to war, witch doctors would sprinkle magic dust on the soon-to-be warrior and have him eat some interesting combination of dead things. Then, as they danced and chanted in front of the warrior, a helper would shoot off a gun behind him. The witch doctors would tell the warrior the spell had worked and bullets could never harm him.
The next day, the warrior, firmly believing that good Juju would protect him and that he was invulnerable, would charge fiercely across an open field at men with guns, until a bullet and he inhabited the same space, and he found out the hard way that he’d been duped.
One wonders whether here in Elizabeth City those same witch doctors have been persuading our local warriors that it is OK not to wear a mask.
Recently at the Downtown Waterfront Market, signs told customers to mask, and almost all did. For vendors, however, masks apparently were optional. Mask-wearing also was apparently optional for the nice cop at the corner (who put his on when reminded to) and his helper, who had forgotten hers. Could they have been listening to witch doctors?
How about the smiling gal at the restaurant takeaway, so friendly and helpful? Perhaps she has had some magic dust sprinkled on her? And one would think the gracious and kind young men from Parks and Rec who sit and help with scheduling, and the folks at the counter in some of our restaurants, and almost everybody in Camden County must consider themselves invulnerable.
So who are our witch doctors? And how come when we are told to do the exact same things that people in other countries have done successfully we don’t do them? And in some cases we proudly don’t do them?
One of the main differences between ourselves (the most unsuccessful country in the world at stopping the pandemic’s spread), and others is that in places like Canada and Europe the rules are enforced. Here, those who could enforce the rules apparently are too busy with other things to do so, and the result of this laissez-faire attitude can be seen in the length of the pandemic and the attendant sad circumstances of those infected.
To deny wearing precautionary gear is to deny that our North Carolina death rate is creeping up, that our growing hospitalizations now leave only about 20% of our ICU beds available, and that the numbers of cases per day is climbing ever upward. To deny this reality is to either put both hands over your ears and loudly say “La La La” over and over again to keep out the facts, or to be the kind of person who consults his local shaman for magic dust.
Fortunately, since apparently our federal, local and state governments are unable to enforce measures to keep us safe, some citizens are taking matters into their own hands and reminding retailers and others that if they want them as customers all need to wear masks. And businesses, whether in the hospitality area or not, are finding that a reputation for following the rules pays off at the bottom line.
In this consumerist world, large companies have become concerned with keeping customers and staff alive and are finally demanding face masks in their stores. Finally! Perhaps this will rub off on some few of their customers when they go outside.
We hope so, because otherwise those folks are testing their witch doctor’s Juju, and the results may well not be good.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.