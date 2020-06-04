Three Perquimans County High School seniors were recently awarded the “Friends Helping Friends” Scholarship.
The scholarship is an outreach scholarship program and is intended for students who are not members of the Up River Friends Meeting.
This year’s recipients are Katelyn Sharber, Landon Brown and Morgan DeCastillia.
Sharber will attend ECU this Fall to become a nurse. She has been preparing for college by maintaining a GPA of 4.21 and enrolling in classes at COA while in high school.
Sharber credits her dad for being a big part of her inspiration to help others. She admits she was a ‘daddy’s girl’ always playing sports, hunting and fishing with her dad.
Her dad died when she was 16 – and she says this flipped her life upside down in a blink of an eye. Before his death, she said she always recognize she was blessed to have two parents and a normal child hood – memories she treasures even more today. Katelyn says she knows her dad would only want for her an amazing future and to help others and she plans to make him and her mom very proud.
Sharber has been very active in Beta Club, Interact Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has an impressive record of volunteerism.
DeCastillia is also a recipient. She has a GPA of 4.28. She ranks 8 in her class of 116 and plans to attend Western Carolina University where she will become a Social Worker.
She, too, has a desire and passion to help others.
DeCastillia says an associate pastor (from her church) has inspired her to work harder and look for a career that focuses on helping others. She says he is hardworking, kind, funny, compassionate and loves the Lord. Morgan says she strives for these same qualities in her own life.
DeCastillia has been active in Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, sports and her community and church.
Brown is the third recipient of the 2020 academic year. Landon has a 3.5 GPA and plans to attend Pitt Community College where he will major in video game design.
Brown says in his world, the sound of honors and college courses were scary at first. However, he was able to successfully complete honors and college level courses, play sports, be active in his church and community, all while maintaining honor roll status.
He credits his determination, hard work, good relationship with teachers and most of all the love and support of his parents as all the reasons for his success in high school and in life.
Brown is active in sports, has led prayer groups at Fellowship of Christian Athletes, helped tremendously on the new football field complex at PCHS and is a member of the Small Gestures Club at PCHS where he looks for opportunities to help others in his school and community.