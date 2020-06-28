The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session Monday at 4 p.m. The board will meet in regular session via livestream at 7 p.m. The link for the livestream will be available at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Citizens wishing to make comments should email them to Tammy W. Sawyer at twsawyer@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting to adopt next year’s county budget Monday at 5 p.m. The call-in number is 1-408-418-9388 and the access code is 132 952 9836. The password is 246926.
The Elizabeth City City Manager Search Committee will meet in closed session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Elizabeth City officials are encouraging more community members to take the “WalkEC” online survey before it closes on Tuesday. The WalkEC survey allows citizens to suggest ways to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, including suggesting specific places for sidewalks and other projects. Go to https://tinyurl.com/WalkEC for the survey link.
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.