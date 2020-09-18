Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. IN VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, CHESAPEAKE, DINWIDDIE, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LUNENBURG, MATHEWS, MECKLENBURG, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, PRINCE GEORGE, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH AND YORK. * THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES, FROM THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE SALLY WILL CONTINUE THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, BEFORE TAPERING OFF OR ENDING DURING FRIDAY. RAIN TOTALS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE LIKELY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE RUNOFF FROM THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LIKELY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&