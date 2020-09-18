The Pasquotank Water Committee will meet to receive an update on the county’s Water & Sewer Master Plan from Green Engineering Monday at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the community room on the second floor of the Public Safety Building.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings virtually Monday starting at 9 a.m. The full board meeting will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. To view the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=_6xlSTgDGPE&feature=youtu.be.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. Visit: https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule for information on how to access the meeting remotely. Submit comments info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. Wednesday.