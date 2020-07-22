The Currituck County Board of Education will host a work session on its Return to Learn program at the JP Knapp Professional Learning Center today at 4:30 p.m. To view the meeting, link to https://youtu.be/GxSbgM2jh50.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board will hold an open session via livestream at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available at at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting should be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on July 27.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet at the elections office at 1409 Parkview Drive, to discuss purchasing new voting equipment Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will be available virtually via Zoom. The meeting number is 126 986 3061 and the password will be 58592863. To join by phone, dial 1-415-655-0001.