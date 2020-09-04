The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. To access the meeting, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan County Public Safety Center 305 West Freemason St., Edenton, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C to discuss the county’s Confederate monument Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m.
The Appointments Committee meets at 5 p.m. and the full Board of Commissioners meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The meeting may be viewed on Channel 11 on the cable access channel and at cityofec.com.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.