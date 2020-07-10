The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The panel will discuss expansion of the current nuisance ordinance and the use of firearms near residences.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom A of the Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m. Attendees must cover their nose and mouth with a face covering and follow recommended social distance recommendations.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. Citizens may watch the meeting on Channel 11 or on the city website cityofec.com.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via conference call, Thursday at 6 p.m. For call-in information, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330.