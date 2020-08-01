The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the shared conference room at the DSS building at 709 Roanoke Ave. Come to the front desk and state you are there to attend the meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a Finance Committee meeting in Courtroom C at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., also in Courtroom C.
The Camden County Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 6 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors at the 7 p.m. meeting. For access info, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
Because of the potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias, the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. meetings of the Currituck Board of Commissioners scheduled for Monday have been canceled. The regular meeting will instead be held Monday, Aug. 17.
The Currituck County Board of Education will meet in closed session at the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College Thursday at 2 p.m. That will be followed by a work session at the PLC at 4 p.m. The board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse. To watch meeting live use Mediacom TV channel 18 on the mainland or online at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.