The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees’ annual retreat will be held virtually today from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information on accessing the livestreamed meeting virtually, call 335-8745.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday. A closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet virtually via Zoom app Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, contact Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org.