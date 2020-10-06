The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at the Knapp Professional Learning Center today at 4 p.m. The regular board meeting follows at the county courthouse at 6:30 p.m. The meetings can be viewed at the board’s YouTube Channel or by following this link: https://youtu.be/NJ9pOLKfKy4. The regular meeting is also available on the mainland on Mediacom Channel 18.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners’ Capital Improvement Committee will meet in the 2nd floor training room at the Chowan Public Safety Building in Edenton today at 4 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council meets in council chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Channel 11 and on the city’s website, cityofec.com.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the county courthouse Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via Zoom at the Albemarle Commission Office Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. For infor, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.