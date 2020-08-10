The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet to discuss acquiring new equipment Tuesday at 11 a.m. The meeting number is 126 987 3483 and the password is 28411633. Join by phone 1-415-655-0001. Access code: 126 987 3483.
The Pasquotank Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden High School Thursday. The closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 2:30 p.m. The panel will discuss possible locations and costs for relocating the Confederate monument. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
No comments will be allowed at the meeting.
Elizabeth City will host a fair housing webinar Thursday, Aug. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Legal experts will go over fair housing laws and take questions. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6078671332956708368. Contact Jon Hawley, at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.