The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ clinic schedule for this week:
MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health, general
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)
Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general TelePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health all day, DEPO
Perquimans: General, DEPO p.m.
Chowan: Primary care all day
Camden: WIC, behavioral health all day
Currituck: General, new prenatal p.m., DEPO a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health all day, TelePsychiatry p.m.
Chowan: General, DEPO a.m.
Perquimans: Child health p.m., general, WIC
Currituck: General, WIC
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.
Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m., behavioral health all day
Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Currituck: General, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., child health all day, general, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
Perquimans: General, WIC all day
Chowan: General
Currituck: General, WIC AM