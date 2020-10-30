The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ clinic schedule for this week:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health, general

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection)

Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general TelePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health all day, DEPO

Perquimans: General, DEPO p.m.

Chowan: Primary care all day

Camden: WIC, behavioral health all day

Currituck: General, new prenatal p.m., DEPO a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health all day, TelePsychiatry p.m.

Chowan: General, DEPO a.m.

Perquimans: Child health p.m., general, WIC

Currituck: General, WIC

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care a.m., new prenatal p.m.

Camden: New prenatal a.m., general p.m., behavioral health all day

Chowan: General, WIC, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: General, child health a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care a.m., child health all day, general, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal

Perquimans: General, WIC all day

Chowan: General

Currituck: General, WIC AM

