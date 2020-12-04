The following are upcoming clinics operated by Albemarle Regional Health Services:
MONDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m., general, behavioral health
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General, WIC
Camden: DEPO pm., behavioral health
Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC
TUESDAY
Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, DEPO
Perquimans: General, DEPO a.m.
Camden: General, behavioral health
Chowan: Primary care a.m., general, WIC
Currituck: Adult health a.m., general, WIC, DEPO p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health p.m.
Perquimans: General, WIC, behavioral health
Chowan: General, DEPO p.m., behavioral health
Currituck: General
THURSDAY
Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Perquimans: Primary care all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Chowan: General, new prenatal a.m.
Camden: Child health a.m., general p.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Currituck: General, behavioral health
FRIDAY
Pasquotank: Adult health all day, general, pediatric primary care, primary care all day, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal
Perquimans: General
Chowan: General
Currituck: General
Camden: General