The following are upcoming clinics operated by Albemarle Regional Health Services:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care a.m., general, behavioral health

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: DEPO pm., behavioral health

Currituck: Primary care all day, general, WIC

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health, DEPO

Perquimans: General, DEPO a.m.

Camden: General, behavioral health

Chowan: Primary care a.m., general, WIC

Currituck: Adult health a.m., general, WIC, DEPO p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health p.m.

Perquimans: General, WIC, behavioral health

Chowan: General, DEPO p.m., behavioral health

Currituck: General

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowan: General, new prenatal a.m.

Camden: Child health a.m., general p.m., behavioral health, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: General, behavioral health

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Adult health all day, general, pediatric primary care, primary care all day, behavioral health a.m., new prenatal

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General

Currituck: General

Camden: General

