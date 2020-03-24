Because of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some of these meetings may be canceled. Check with the agency.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department today at 9 a.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustess’ Finance Committee will meet by telephone today at 8 a.m. To call in, dial: 1-888-740-4219, passcode: 869542#. Participants asked to mute their phones unless voting or speaking.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold a special closed session at the board’s office at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Wednesday at 1 p.m. The board intends to conduct interviews and discuss personnel matters.
The College of The Albemarle Grounds Committee will meet by telephone Thursday at 8 a.m. To participate, dial 1-888-740-4219, passcode: Passcode: 869542#. Participants asked to mute their phones unless speaking or voting.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday at 6 p.m. to hear presentations from architects for the new high school project. A closed session will begin at 8:30 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse board meeting room, Monday, April 6, has been canceled.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6, has been canceled.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6, has been canceled.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Board Meeting Room, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a committee meeting in the Board Room of the Administrative Offices, Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 27 in a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at H.L. Trigg Community School, Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will meet at the Pasquotank Library, Tuesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.