Because of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some of these events may be canceled or postponed. Check with the sponsor.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at Weeksville Elementary School, Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the superintendent’s office at the Central Office, Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will hold a special meeting at BJs Carolina Cafe, Friday at 11 a.m.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, Tuesday, March 23 at 9 a.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will meet at the Pasquotank Library, Tuesday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School to hear presentations from architects for the new high school project, Thursday, March 26, at 6 p.m. a closed session will begin at 9 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Board Meeting Room, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet at the Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Department, Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Board Meeting Room, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C, Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a committee meeting in the Board Room of the Administrative Offices, Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m.
The Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers of the Municipal Administration Building, Monday, April 27 in a work session at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at H.L. Trigg Community School, Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will meet at the Pasquotank Library, Tuesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.