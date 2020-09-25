The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 7 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 5 p.m. A livestream of the meeting will be available at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The public may submit comments to be read at the meeting to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the boards of commissioners in Bertie and Martin counties, and the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail Commission at the Cashie Convention Center at 118 County Farm Road, Windsor, Tuesday, at 7 p.m. The boards will hear a presentation on the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail expansion study.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasqutoank County Courthouse Monday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. to hear Green Engineering’s presentation on the county’s water and sewer master plan study.